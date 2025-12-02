Amendments on workplace bullying clear Legislature

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The Legislature on Tuesday passed amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health Act that, for the first time, define workplace bullying and require employers to take steps to prevent it.

Workplace bullying is defined as repeated harassment, threats, isolation, insults or other inappropriate conduct carried out by someone using their position or authority, causing physical or psychological harm to a worker. In severe cases, it does not need to be repeated to constitute bullying.

Workplaces with more than 30 employees must establish and publish prevention guidelines, while those with more than 10 employees must provide a publicly accessible reporting channel.

Employers are also required to support workers who file complaints and report cases and outcomes to a government-designated website. Larger workplaces must form investigation committees in which external members make up at least half of the panel.

Under the amendments, the person in charge of a company will be fined NT$10,000 (US$317.89) to NT$1 million if they engage in workplace bullying.

Failure to provide support or conduct an investigation will result in fines of NT$30,000-NT$75,000.

If company decision-makers are accused of bullying, complainants may appeal directly to local labor authorities. Labor agencies may order reinvestigations if they find procedural violations, and employers are not permitted to object.

The amendments also strengthen construction-site safety rules by raising penalties for employers who fail to comply with safety protocols.