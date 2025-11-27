To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Blackpink member to return to Taiwan in January for South Korean music awards

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) The organizers of an annual South Korean music awards on Thursday announced that Blackpink member Jennie will be returning to Taiwan in January to perform at the Taipei Dome.

On its social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, the organizers of South Korea's Golden Disc Awards said that the 40th edition of the event will feature Jennie as part of its performance lineup.

Jennie is one of four members of Blackpink, South Korea's superstar K-pop girl group, who performed at Taiwan's Kaohsiung National Stadium between Oct. 18 and 19 as a part of their ongoing tour.

The group set a record in Kaohsiung, attracting over 100,000 attendees at each of the two concerts and selling more than 190,000 tickets when combining their 2023 "Born Pink" and 2025 "Deadline" tour stops in the city.

Jennie will join a performance lineup that also includes ARrC, Boynextdoor, Close Your Eyes and Monsta X, the organizers said.

This year's Golden Disc Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 10 at the Taipei Dome, marking the fourth consecutive edition of the event to take place overseas.

Since its inception in 1986, the awards have been held overseas several times, beginning with the 26th edition at the Osaka Dome in 2011. Before coming to Taipei, the ceremony was consecutively hosted in Bangkok, Jakarta and Fukuoka since 2022.