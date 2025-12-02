KMT, TPP blocks special defense budget on Friday's legislative agenda

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) lawmakers on Tuesday blocked a bill authorizing a special defense budget of NT$1.25 trillion (US$40 billion) from being placed on the agenda for Friday's Legislative Yuan plenary session.

The special budget was approved by the Cabinet last Thursday to fund major weapons procurement and joint development programs with the United States from 2026 to 2033.

During a meeting of the Legislature's Procedure Committee, the KMT proposed postponing consideration of the bill, a move that was supported by the TPP.

After the meeting, KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) told reporters that the party supports protecting Taiwan, but said President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) should report to the Legislature and explain the necessity of the expenditure.

Meanwhile, Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) criticized the opposition, saying that their demand for a presidential report was merely an excuse and that their real aim was to help China block Taiwan from increasing its defense budget.

Chen Pei-yu (陳培瑜), a DPP caucus whip, said Lai has already made it "very clear" that he is willing to brief the Legislature on the budget as long as the process complies with constitutional procedures. However, she said, the opposition was unwilling to discuss the substance of the proposal.

The Cabinet also described the outcome as "extremely regrettable."

Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said in a text statement that the Legislature's request for Lai to take questions on the floor violated the principle of separation of powers in the nation's constitutional system.

Under the principle, lawmakers cannot compel the president to appear before the Legislature or answer questions on the floor. However, the Constitution does not prevent the president from doing so voluntarily.

Lee added that as China increases the scale and frequency of harassment against Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan needs to enhance its self-defense abilities and create a national defense-related industry chain.

Meanwhile, other proposals blocked at Tuesday's legislative session include amendment bills of the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures proposed by the Cabinet, as well as law amendments proposed by DPP lawmakers to regulate lawmakers heading to China.