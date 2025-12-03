Taiwan shares open higher
12/03/2025 09:19 AM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 41.36 points at 27,605.63 Wednesday on turnover of NT$4.585 billion (US$140 million).
