China-born spouse loses residency after promoting armed unification: NIA

12/02/2025 09:11 PM
Photo from Shutterstock for illustrative purposes only

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) A China-born spouse has had her family-based residency in Taiwan revoked for advocating armed unification online, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Tuesday.

Qian Li (錢麗), an Asus employee married to a Taiwanese national, lost her national ID and household registration in August after authorities determined she operated a pro-People's Liberation Army social media page promoting the use of force against Taiwan.

According to the NIA, Qian's activities during her residency period were deemed harmful to national security or social order, violating Article 14 of the regulations governing the residency and settlement of Chinese spouses in Taiwan.

Following consultations with the Mainland Affairs Council and other agencies, the NIA formally revoked her residency permit, with the notice delivered on Monday.

Despite the decision, Qian continued to draw controversy Tuesday by posting a message calling for "giving the Chinese Communist Party a chance to govern Taiwan."

The NIA said matters related to her employment and National Health Insurance coverage will be handled by the relevant agencies. Should she commit further violations while still in Taiwan, law enforcement will take action as required.

As for how long Qian may remain in Taiwan, the NIA said that the permitted duration of stay will "depend on future assessments of her individual case."

(By Huang Li-yun and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/kb

