To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taichung mayor accuses Lai of neglecting post-typhoon relief

@China Times: Alternative servicemen dispatched for post-typhoon recovery efforts

@Liberty Times: Income tax deductions, exemptions will be increased next year

@Economic Daily News: TSMC sales expected to hit new high in Q3

@Commercial Times: 10 questions await TSMC at investor conference

@Taipei Times: Sky Sword II shines in Han Kuang drills

Enditem/kb