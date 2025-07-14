Focus Taiwan App
07/14/2025 10:54 AM
Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taichung mayor accuses Lai of neglecting post-typhoon relief

@China Times: Alternative servicemen dispatched for post-typhoon recovery efforts

@Liberty Times: Income tax deductions, exemptions will be increased next year

@Economic Daily News: TSMC sales expected to hit new high in Q3

@Commercial Times: 10 questions await TSMC at investor conference

@Taipei Times: Sky Sword II shines in Han Kuang drills

