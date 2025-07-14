U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/14/2025 04:14 PM
Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.091 to close at the day's high of NT$29.296.
Turnover totaled US$1.136 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$29.240, and moved to a low of NT$29.195 before rebounding.
