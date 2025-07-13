7 injured in light rail train-truck collision in Kaohsiung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, July 13 (CNA) A large truck collided with a light rail train in Lingya District, Kaohsiung on Sunday afternoon, injuring the truck driver and six train passengers.

All of the injured were conscious, with six taken to hospital, including the 60-year-old male truck driver, surnamed Wang (王), who sustained a head laceration, the Lingya Precinct said in a statement.

The other six individuals all suffered minor injuries, the precinct added.

According to police, the collision occurred at around 5:25 p.m., when Wang was driving eastbound from the Kaohsiung Music Center toward Haibian Road, while the light rail train was traveling northbound.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Haibian Road and Yingxiong Road, police said, adding that a subsequent test showed no signs the truck driver had been drinking.

The northbound light rail service resumed at around 7:05 p.m.

Police said an initial investigation shows the accident was caused by Wang's failure to yield to the light rail train, as required. However, the exact cause remains under investigation by the traffic division, police added.

Wang could receive a fine of NT$600 (US$20.49) to NT$1,800 for violating the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act. He is also suspected of negligent endangerment of public transportation safety and will be referred to prosecutors for further investigation, according to the police.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. (KRTC) said the collision damaged the front and side windows of the train, though it did not derail.

After the police completed their investigation, the train was able to leave the scene under its own power and returned to the depot for inspection and repairs, it said.

KRTC noted that the location where the truck crossed the light rail line entered is not an open crossing.

Since the light rail had right of way at the time, the truck was in violation of traffic rules, the company said.