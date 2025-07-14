Taiwan shares close down 0.60%
07/14/2025 01:41 PM
Taipei, July 14 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 136.06 points, or 0.60 percent, at 22,614.97 Monday on turnover of NT$271.28 billion (US$9.28 billion).
