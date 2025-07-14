15 injured in Kaohsiung lithium cell plant fire
Kaoshiung, July 14 (CNA) At least 15 people, including three firefighters, were injured after a fire broke out at a lithium-ion battery cell plant in Kaohsiung early Monday morning.
The blaze at Molie Quantum Energy Corp.'s plant in Siaogang District was reported around 5 a.m., prompting the dispatch of 46 fire engines and 91 firefighters, according to the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau.
The fire is currently under control, the bureau said, adding that 12 of the company's employees suffered abrasions and three firefighters sustained minor burns. All have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the incident is yet to be investigated.
TCC Group Holdings Co., the parent company of Molie Quantum Energy, said the fire originated in a warehouse storing semi-finished battery products.
The plant's automatic sprinkler system was activated immediately to help contain the blaze, TCC Group said in a statement.
The fire was quickly brought under control, the company said, adding that all employees were evacuated and that those injured have since been released from the hospital and returned home.
The city's Environmental Protection Bureau later issued a separate statement warning of poor air quality, after fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was detected across an area of approximately six kilometers surrounding the plant.
Although air quality sensors did not detect any toxic gases or hazardous chemicals, the Environmental Protection Bureau said the lithium-ion cell plant will be fined between NT$100,000 (US$3,420) and NT$5 million under the Air Pollution Control Act.
Due to the PM2.5 pollution and foul odor caused by the fire, nearby residents are advised to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and limit outdoor activities, the bureau said.
Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) on Monday ordered the Siaogang plant to cease operations, effective immediately.
Chen said that because lithium battery factories handle chemical substances, the highest safety and fire prevention standards must be enforced. He added that local authorities will pursue full accountability for the incident.
The plant is located near Kaohsiung International Airport, but the airport said its flight operations have not been affected by the smog.
- Business
Typhoon, rain cause over NT$2.6 billion in agricultural losses in Taiwan07/14/2025 10:33 PM
- Society
Warmth in the dark: Anonymous man shows respect to Taipower workers07/14/2025 10:28 PM
- Sports
Taiwan billiards star Chang Jung-lin dies suddenly aged 4007/14/2025 09:54 PM
- Business
Taiwan's stabilization fund to continue stock market intervention07/14/2025 09:18 PM
- Politics
Urban resilience drills begin Tuesday07/14/2025 09:08 PM