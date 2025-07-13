New adoption matching rules take effect, maximum fine of NT$150,000

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has revised adoption matching regulations, ruling that services by institutions specializing in child and youth placement be limited to adoption matching.

Under the amended adoption matching regulations, which took effect on July 10, responsibility for evaluating the suitability of adoption arrangements returns to the local government.

Institutions that fail to comply within a set period could face a maximum fine of NT$150,000 (US$5,124), and in serious cases will have their operations suspended for up to one year, according to the ministry.

The MOHW introduced new amendments to the regulations following public outcry over a child abuse case in which two nanny sisters surnamed Liu (劉) in Taipei were found guilty of abusing a one-year-old boy from New Taipei resulting in his death in December 2023.

Hired by the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF), the older sister was assigned to provide full-time foster care for the one-year-old boy nicknamed Kai Kai (剴剴).

Kai Kai's mother went missing after giving birth in February 2022 in New Taipei. With the father's whereabouts unknown, custody of the boy was transferred to his grandmother, who expressed her intention to put him up for adoption in June 2023.

The matter was subsequently taken over by the CWLF.

The CWLF has been temporarily barred from providing adoption and foster services following the controversy over the death of Kai Kai.

The child abuse case sparked public outrage and prompted a comprehensive review of Taiwan's domestic adoption matching system.

On July 10, the Social and Family Affairs Administration under the MOHW announced the revised regulations governing the licensing and management of adoption matching service providers for children and youth.

Key changes to the rules include the removal of educational and cultural institutions from the list of organizations eligible to handle adoption services. In the future, only social welfare institutions can apply to become adoption matching service providers.

In addition, while matching agencies previously conducted adoption suitability evaluations, that authority now returns to local governments. The core task of these agencies will shift to processing adoption applications.

The updated rules now clearly define the process and timing of public authority involvement in adoption cases, Chou Tao-chun (周道君), acting head of the MOHW's Social and Family Affairs Administration, told the media on Sunday.

Under the new system, if a parent seeks assistance from an adoption matching agency, the agency will refer them to the local government for evaluation. Alternatively, individuals can approach the government for assessment, Chou said.

If the evaluation determines that adoption is suitable, the agency will then proceed with the matching process, he said.

Chou emphasized that if an adoption service provider bypasses local government evaluation, it will be in violation of the management regulations.

In such situations, the competent authority can issue an order for correction within a specified time in accordance with the law. Failure to comply may result in fines ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$150,000, with repeat fines possible.

In serious cases, the provider may be suspended for one month to one year, and the name of the individual or organization will be publicly disclosed, Chou added.