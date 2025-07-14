Preschool worker sentenced 8 years for molesting minors in Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) The Taipei District Court has handed down an eight-year prison sentence to a man who worked as a preschool educator for sexual assault of minors.

According to the court, Chen Yi-han (陳羿翰) was found guilty of four counts of forcible indecency against individuals under 14 years old.

The court noted that the defendant offered deceptive excuses and showed no remorse for his actions, which involved inappropriate touching of children. The verdict can be appealed.

Chen served as an educator at a preschool in Taipei between June and July 2023 and at another preschool between March and August 2024, committing offenses at more than one institution, prosecutors alleged.

The parents of the victimized children reported the incidents to the Womens' and Children's Protection Division of the Taipei City Police Department.

Following questioning, Chen was detained by prosecutors who indicted him in November last year.