Taiwan headline news
05/08/2025 10:35 AM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China, U.S. to open talks on tariffs this week
@China Times: China, U.S. to hold tariff talks in Switzerland
@Liberty Times: Pedestrians to get green light 5-10 seconds earlier than vehicles to protect pedestrian safety
@Economic Daily News: China, U.S. to hold ice-breaking talks on tariffs this weekend
@Commercial Times: China cuts interest rates ahead of U.S. trade talks
@Taipei Times: Yulon to make Mitsubishi EVs in Miaoli
Enditem/pc
