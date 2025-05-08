To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China, U.S. to open talks on tariffs this week

@China Times: China, U.S. to hold tariff talks in Switzerland

@Liberty Times: Pedestrians to get green light 5-10 seconds earlier than vehicles to protect pedestrian safety

@Economic Daily News: China, U.S. to hold ice-breaking talks on tariffs this weekend

@Commercial Times: China cuts interest rates ahead of U.S. trade talks

@Taipei Times: Yulon to make Mitsubishi EVs in Miaoli

