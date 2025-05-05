Taiwan shares close down 1.23%
05/05/2025 02:16 PM
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 254.65 points, or 1.23 percent, at 20,532.99 Monday on turnover of NT$387.02 billion (US$12.92 billion).
