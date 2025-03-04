Heavy rain forecast across Taiwan overnight: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued warnings of heavy rain and occasional storms for most parts of Taiwan as a weather front moves across the country overnight Tuesday.

An extremely heavy rain warning has been issued for Tainan, where rainfall could exceed 200 millimeters in 24 hours or 100 millimeters in three hours.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning is in effect for nearly all other areas of Taiwan, except for low-lying regions in Taitung County and the outlying counties of Lienchiang and Kinmen.

These areas can expect 80 millimeters of rainfall in 24 hours or 40 millimeters in three hours, with forecasters cautioning against sudden extreme downpours, the CWA said.

The rainy weather is expected to continue until March 7, with temperatures gradually dropping, as seasonal winds strengthen and a cold air mass arrives, according to the CWA.

In addition, if temperature and moisture conditions align, light snowfall is possible on high-altitude mountains in northern and central Taiwan between Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, severe weather on Tuesday also caused transportation disruptions across Taiwan.

Penghu Airport suspended operations from 4:20 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to storms, while Nangan and Beigan airports in Lienchiang County, more commonly known as the Matsu Islands, were closed from Monday to Tuesday because of heavy rain and fog.

Taima Star ferry services between Keelung and Matsu will be suspended from Wednesday to Friday due to rough seas, according to its operator.