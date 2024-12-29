Freezing temperatures create icy splendor at Wuling Farm
Taipei, Dec. 29 (CNA) A strong continental cold air mass sent temperatures at Wuling Farm in Heping District, Taichung down to about zero degrees Celsius, coating plants in ice, early Sunday morning.
The vine gardens in the farm park froze, while the greenhouse irrigation system formed a network of icicles, and the hydrangeas were also covered in ice patterns, according to the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, the management agency for Wuling Farm.
The management said that a low temperature of about 0.1 degrees was recorded in the farm at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning, with the vine gardens at the farm coated in ice in the early hours.
Following a forecast by the Central Weather Administration of low temperatures in the area, managers at the farm turned on the irrigation system in the vine garden greenhouses to prevent freezing. As a result, icicles formed on the greenhouses and even on hydrangea flowers, according to the management.
