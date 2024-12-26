Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 4:08 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 11.8 kilometers east-southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 17.1 km, CWA data showed.

The quake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The earthquake also measured a 3 in neighboring Yilan County and Nantou County in central Taiwan, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.

(By Elaine Hou) Enditem/