Another cold air mass to approach Taiwan Saturday: CWA

Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) Temperatures across Taiwan are expected to drop again on Saturday after a brief rebound, as another cold air mass sweeps in from the north, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Friday.

On Saturday, temperatures of 14-17 degrees Celsius are expected in northern Taiwan, 13-22 degrees in central areas, 15-26 degrees in the south, and 17-21 degrees in the east, the weather agency said.

It also issued cold surge advisories for Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou and Hualien counties, and Taichung City, warning that temperatures could drop below 10 degrees on Saturday morning.

The CWA predicts that the effects of the approaching cold air mass will prevail until Dec. 24, and gradually weaken thereafter. During the four-day period, people are advised to take precautions against the cold, especially in the early morning and evening, the CWB said.

On Friday, temperatures were rising slightly as the current cold air mass weakened. Earlier in day, around 6:30 a.m., the CWA issued cold surge advisories for 10 cities and counties in Taiwan.

The lowest temperature recorded in a low-lying area in Taiwan on Friday was 9.6 degrees Celsius, in Chiayi City, according to the CWA.

Meanwhile, rain was expected in northeastern and eastern Taiwan, as well as in the Greater Taipei area, while cloudy or sunny skies were forecast for the rest of Taiwan, according to the CWA website.