3 health ministry officials found to have engaged in workplace bullying

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) Three of the eight Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) officials under investigation were confirmed to have engaged in workplace bullying, according to the ministry.

After presenting preliminary findings from an investigative task force within the ministry on Nov. 29, Deputy Health Minister Lue Jen-der (呂建德) announced the final investigation results into the bullying cases at a news conference on Thursday.

The task force reviewed eight suspected workplace bullying cases and confirmed that three of them were substantiated, after speaking with around 100 current and former employees, as well as the accused, Lue said.

"We conducted an in-depth examination to determine whether colleagues experienced threats, isolation, or intimidation that undermined their confidence and resulted in physical and mental stress," he added.

As the head of the task force -- comprising MOHW officials and external experts -- Lue said that the judgement was made per the Civil Service Protection Act and a set of guidelines against workplace bullying issued by the Executive Yuan's Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.

The three officials confirmed to have engaged in workplace bullying were a senior inspector at the ministry's Department of Protective Services, surnamed Lin (林); a senior specialist at the Department of Long-Term Care, surnamed Wang (王); and a senior inspector at the Department of Social Assistance and Social Work, surnamed Wang (王), Lue said.

Lue added that these officials were found to have engaged in unreasonable conduct, including shouting at subordinates and arbitrarily rejecting submitted documents. Such actions were deemed an abuse of authority.

Both Lin and Wang from the Department of Long-Term Care received a major demerit and were removed from their current positions, Lue noted, without specifying their new positions.

Lin will also be referred to the Disciplinary Court, where further actions regarding the misconduct will be determined.

Meanwhile, Wang from the Department of Social Assistance and Social Work will receive a minor demerit, Lue said.

Three other officials involved in unsubstantiated bullying cases, including MOHW Secretary General Liu Yu-chuan (劉玉娟), Chu Chien-fang (祝健芳), the head of the Department of Long-Term Care, and Su Chao-ju (蘇昭如), the head of the Department of Social Assistance and Social Work, also received punishment ranging from a minor demerit to two reprimands.

Lue explained that those penalties were due to issues such as "inappropriate remarks" and failure to prevent workplace bullying.

The only two officials determined not to be involved in workplace bullying and who faced no punishments were National Health Insurance Administration Deputy Director-General Chen Lian-yu (陳亮妤) and an official from the Legislative Liaison Division.

To improve the situation, Lue noted that the ministry will conduct a comprehensive review of workload and workforce allocation to ensure appropriate staffing levels and equitable distribution of job tasks.

The MOHW will also work to enhance supervisors' people management skills and offer training to improve communication among colleagues of different ages, Lue added.

Several suspected cases of workplace bullying have recently emerged in Taiwan's government agencies, following the suicide of a Ministry of Labor employee last month which was confirmed to be linked to workplace bullying.