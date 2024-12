To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump does not commit to defending Taiwan in NBC interview

@China Times: In talks with Xi, Trump says he hopes Beijing will not invade Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Trump says he hopes China does not invade Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Exports up for 13th straight month, aiming for new high this season

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's trade surplus with South Korea exceeds US$20 billion for first time

@Taipei Times: Taiwan places military on high alert

