12/08/2024 12:26 PM
Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol fails

@China Times: Yoon Suk Yeol temporarily escapes impeachment; South Korea's political situation remains chaotic, turbulent

@Liberty Times: China bribing Taiwanese influencers for infiltration: propaganda model influencer Chen Po-yuan

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks set to deliver strong financial results in Q4

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks poised for high profit, thriving into next year

@Taipei Times: Martial law must not be repeated: Lai

    27