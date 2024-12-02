Focus Taiwan App
12/02/2024 09:57 AM
Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: War has no winner: President Lai

@China Times: AIT's Larson says Lai's stopover in Hawaii in line with 'one China' policy

@Liberty Times: Lai's transit: U.S. reception standards enhanced again

@Economic Daily News: TSMC, MediaTek positioning as Nvidia ventures into automotive market

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks aim for year-end rally

@Taipei Times: Lai feted with red carpet in Hawaii

