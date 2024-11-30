Taiwan headline news
11/30/2024 12:55 PM
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Health ministry plans to include people with severe disabilities in long-term care insurance
@China Times: Taiwan, China's CPTPP membership applications held up
@Liberty Times: Taiwan beats South Korea to win U-12 Asian Baseball Championship
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex upturn
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks set to soar in year-end rally
@Taipei Times: U.K. passes U.N. Resolution 2758 motion
