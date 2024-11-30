Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

11/30/2024 12:55 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health ministry plans to include people with severe disabilities in long-term care insurance

@China Times: Taiwan, China's CPTPP membership applications held up

@Liberty Times: Taiwan beats South Korea to win U-12 Asian Baseball Championship

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex upturn

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks set to soar in year-end rally

@Taipei Times: U.K. passes U.N. Resolution 2758 motion

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    81