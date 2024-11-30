To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health ministry plans to include people with severe disabilities in long-term care insurance

@China Times: Taiwan, China's CPTPP membership applications held up

@Liberty Times: Taiwan beats South Korea to win U-12 Asian Baseball Championship

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex upturn

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks set to soar in year-end rally

@Taipei Times: U.K. passes U.N. Resolution 2758 motion

Enditem/AW