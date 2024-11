To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump aims to raise tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico

@China Times: Trump to slap 25% tariffs on goods made in Canada, Mexico, raise tariffs 10% on China-made goods

@Liberty Times: 1st round of Trump's tariff war targets China, Canada and Mexico

@Economic Daily News: Trump fires first shot by building tariff barriers

@Commercial Times: Trump's tariff war threatens China, Canada and Mexico

@Taipei Times: Baseball team parade draws thousandsEnditem/ls