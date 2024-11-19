To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. allows Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia with U.S.-made missiles

@China Times: Biden allows Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range missiles to strike inside Russia; Trump's son blasts move for likely triggering WWIII

@Liberty Times: Trump's national security advisor pick Waltz touts Taiwan's importance in chips, global trade

@Economic Daily News: No obstacles expected for GB200 server shipments by Hon Hai, Quanta

@Commercial Times: With labor funds lending support, Taiex stays above 60-day moving average

@Taipei Times: Lai calls for EU economic deal

Enditem/ls