Taiwan headline news
11/19/2024 10:35 AM
Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. allows Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia with U.S.-made missiles
@China Times: Biden allows Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range missiles to strike inside Russia; Trump's son blasts move for likely triggering WWIII
@Liberty Times: Trump's national security advisor pick Waltz touts Taiwan's importance in chips, global trade
@Economic Daily News: No obstacles expected for GB200 server shipments by Hon Hai, Quanta
@Commercial Times: With labor funds lending support, Taiex stays above 60-day moving average
@Taipei Times: Lai calls for EU economic deal
Latest
- Business
Hon Hai AI-driven factories to begin production in Taiwan, Mexico11/19/2024 03:06 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.34%11/19/2024 02:08 PM
- Society
Policemen lose jobs for putting pinhole cameras in women's restroom11/19/2024 01:18 PM
- Society
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan11/19/2024 01:11 PM
- Business
Lithuania trying to keep IC project with Taiwan on track despite issues11/19/2024 12:31 PM