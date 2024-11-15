CWA issues land warning for parts of southern Taiwan as Usagi weakens

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) The Western Pacific storm "Usagi" has weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm, but the land warning issued by the Central Weather Administration (CWA) is still in effect in four parts of southern Taiwan.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Tropical Storm Usagi was located over waters 170 kilometers south-southwest of Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, and was moving north at a speed of 8 km per hour, according to the CWA's morning update.

The storm was expected to veer toward the northeast later Friday.

It had an average radius of 120 km, and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 108 kph, with gusts reaching up to 137 kph, the weather agency said.

The CWA urged residents of Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Taitung County and the Hengchun Peninsula to remain alert to the storm, even if its intensity is forecast to continue weakening.

Meanwhile, ships operating in the waters south of the Taiwan Strait, off Taiwan's southeastern coast, in the Bashi Channel, and around the Pratas Islands southwest of Taiwan should also proceed with caution.

The storm's wind radius may make landfall in southern Taiwan or drift away on Saturday, and the storm itself may dissipate into a tropical depression the same day, according to CWA forecaster Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華).

Wu said the storm's path is mostly projected to approach the waters southwest of Taiwan early Saturday morning, but then drift across Taiwan, shifting northeast, or even, under another scenario, turn southwest.

Despite weakening, Usagi will still bring significant rainfall upon reaching land, Wu warned, with rain most expected in regions south of Hualien County and Kaohsiung, mainly from Friday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

Extremely heavy rain may occur in the mountainous areas of Taitung County, the Hengchun Peninsula and Pingtung County, while regional showers can be expected in Hualien County, low-lying areas in Pingtung County, and on Green and Orchid islands, she said.

Wu said warnings for the storm may be lifted Saturday if it continues to weaken, but she did not rule out the possibility that the storm could hover above Taiwan as a tropical system without dissipating on Sunday.

Also on Friday, Man-yi, formerly a tropical storm, developed into a typhoon at 2 a.m., according to the CWA.

The weather agency is currently projecting it to cut through southern Luzon Island in the Philippines before heading to Hainan Island, meaning it should not have much of an impact on Taiwan if its present course holds.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/ls