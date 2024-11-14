Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Usagi

11/14/2024 08:21 AM
Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC, or Zulu time, is eight hours behind Taipei)
Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning early Thursday for Typhoon Usagi, which is expected to move into the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan before brushing past the southeastern part of the country.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Usagi was 630 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, and was moving northwest at 20-16 kilometers per hour, CWA data showed.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds near its center of 162 kph, and gusts of up to 198 kph, according to the CWA.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Y.F. Low)

Enditem

