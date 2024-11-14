Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Usagi

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a sea warning early Thursday for Typhoon Usagi, which is expected to move into the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan before brushing past the southeastern part of the country.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Usagi was 630 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, and was moving northwest at 20-16 kilometers per hour, CWA data showed.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds near its center of 162 kph, and gusts of up to 198 kph, according to the CWA.