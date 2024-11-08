American child molester deported for working illegally in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Friday that an American man convicted of child molestation in the United States has been deported for working illegally in Taiwan.

In a statement, the NIA said that the man was found to have worked as a part-time cleaner in a hotel despite entering Taiwan on a tourist visa on Oct. 2.

This breach of his visa terms violated Article 18 of the Immigration Act, resulting in the man being deported, the NIA said.

Under Article 18, immigration authorities can also bar foreign nationals from entering or remaining in Taiwan if they have a criminal record either locally or internationally, or if they are deemed a potential threat to public security.

According to the NIA, the man was given a two-year suspended sentence in 2001 for molesting a minor in the United States.

The man was deported Friday morning and his re-entry into Taiwan will also be monitored, the NIA said.

The NIA added that those who illegally employed the man had also been reported to the relevant authorities.