To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Central government budget bill expected to pass first reading today

@China Times: Trump to unveil his Cabinet lineup soon

@Liberty Times: Court grants provisional seizure of Core Pacific City land

@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly to receive funding under CHIPS Act soon

@Commercial Times: TSIA head says Taiwan-U.S. semiconductor partnership remains unchanged

@Taipei Times: Envoy to showcase Taiwan at APEC: Lai

Enditem/ls