Taiwan headline news
11/08/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Central government budget bill expected to pass first reading today
@China Times: Trump to unveil his Cabinet lineup soon
@Liberty Times: Court grants provisional seizure of Core Pacific City land
@Economic Daily News: TSMC reportedly to receive funding under CHIPS Act soon
@Commercial Times: TSIA head says Taiwan-U.S. semiconductor partnership remains unchanged
@Taipei Times: Envoy to showcase Taiwan at APEC: Lai
