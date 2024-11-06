Focus Taiwan App
11/06/2024 10:42 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. presidential vote to end Wednesday noon; race too close to call

@China Times: Outcome of U.S. president election expected to come out Wednesday at earliest

@Liberty Times: 2 hometown association members indicted over China-funded trip

@Economic Daily News: With U.S. tech giants decoupling from China, Taiwanese suppliers expected to secure orders

@Commercial Times: U.S. presidential vote opens; hard to predict results

@Taipei Times: Lai welcomes head of Paraguay Senate

