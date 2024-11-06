Taiwan headline news
11/06/2024 10:42 AM
Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. presidential vote to end Wednesday noon; race too close to call
@China Times: Outcome of U.S. president election expected to come out Wednesday at earliest
@Liberty Times: 2 hometown association members indicted over China-funded trip
@Economic Daily News: With U.S. tech giants decoupling from China, Taiwanese suppliers expected to secure orders
@Commercial Times: U.S. presidential vote opens; hard to predict results
@Taipei Times: Lai welcomes head of Paraguay Senate
