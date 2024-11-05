Tropical Storm Yinxing strengthens to typhoon

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) Tropical Storm Yinxing strengthened to a typhoon early Tuesday, and is expected to move into the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan and the Philippines, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Yinxing was located around 970 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, and was moving northwest at 26 kilometers per hour.

The storm, which is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 119 kph and gusts of up to 155 kph, is expected to be around 700 km southeast of Cape Eluanbi by early Wednesday.

According to current CWA forecasts, Yinxing will pass through the southern part of the Bashi Channel near northern Luzon in the Philippines over the weekend, but will not directly impact Taiwan.

A typhoon is defined by wind speeds of 118 kph or above, while tropical storms have wind speeds of 62-117 kph, and rotating storms with wind speeds of under 62 kph are tropical depressions.