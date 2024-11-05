Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

11/05/2024 10:23 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Removal from TAMCO's chairmanship was because he prevented others from making money: Shih Jun-ji

@China Times: Sudden removal of Shih Jun-ji from position sparks chaos in DPP's power struggle

@Liberty Times: Couple of Unionist Party indicted for allegedly taking NT$74 million from China to influence elections in Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Wall Street watches closely U.S. presidential vote

@Commercial Times: Volatility in Trump trade boosts Taiex, Taiwan dollar

@Taipei Times: Lai praises frigate construction progress

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.54