To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Removal from TAMCO's chairmanship was because he prevented others from making money: Shih Jun-ji

@China Times: Sudden removal of Shih Jun-ji from position sparks chaos in DPP's power struggle

@Liberty Times: Couple of Unionist Party indicted for allegedly taking NT$74 million from China to influence elections in Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Wall Street watches closely U.S. presidential vote

@Commercial Times: Volatility in Trump trade boosts Taiex, Taiwan dollar

@Taipei Times: Lai praises frigate construction progress

Enditem/ls