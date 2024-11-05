Taiwan headline news
11/05/2024 10:23 AM
Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Removal from TAMCO's chairmanship was because he prevented others from making money: Shih Jun-ji
@China Times: Sudden removal of Shih Jun-ji from position sparks chaos in DPP's power struggle
@Liberty Times: Couple of Unionist Party indicted for allegedly taking NT$74 million from China to influence elections in Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Wall Street watches closely U.S. presidential vote
@Commercial Times: Volatility in Trump trade boosts Taiex, Taiwan dollar
@Taipei Times: Lai praises frigate construction progress
