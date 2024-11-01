Focus Taiwan App
11/01/2024 09:50 AM
Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Typhoon Kong-rey causes 1 death, 205 injuries in Taiwan

@China Times: Taichung mayor slams Environment Ministry

@Liberty Times: Typhoon Kong-rey causes 1 death, 205 injuries in Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Taiex uptrend expected in November

@Commercial Times: Taiwan's GDP growth forecast to top 4% in 2024

@Taipei Times: Biggest storm in decades kills one

Enditem/kb

