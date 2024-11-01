Taiwan headline news
11/01/2024 09:50 AM
Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Typhoon Kong-rey causes 1 death, 205 injuries in Taiwan
@China Times: Taichung mayor slams Environment Ministry
@Liberty Times: Typhoon Kong-rey causes 1 death, 205 injuries in Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Taiex uptrend expected in November
@Commercial Times: Taiwan's GDP growth forecast to top 4% in 2024
@Taipei Times: Biggest storm in decades kills one
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Society
Typhoon Kong-rey downgraded to tropical storm11/01/2024 10:57 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading11/01/2024 10:16 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news11/01/2024 09:50 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open sharply lower11/01/2024 09:23 AM
- Politics
MOFA bashes China over 'weaponized tourism' pressure on Palau10/31/2024 11:39 PM