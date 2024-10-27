Focus Taiwan App
Spate of earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 and above rock Chiayi County

10/27/2024 04:02 PM
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) Several earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or higher hit Chiayi County in southern Taiwan Sunday afternoon, including a magnitude 4.9 temblor at 2:56 p.m., according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the magnitude 4.9 earthquake was located in Zhongpu Township, 21.3 kilometers east of Chiayi County Hall, at a depth of 5 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Chiayi City and County, and Tainan, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

CWA data showed that the temblor came after a magnitude 4.5 earthquake that shook the county at 2:28 p.m., with its epicenter 19.3 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall and a depth of 5.8 km.

Earlier, at 2:19 p.m., a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the county, with its epicenter 19.7 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall and a depth of 5.6 km, according to CWA data.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quakes.

(By Evelyn Kao)

