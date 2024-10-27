Spate of earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 and above rock Chiayi County
Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) Several earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or higher hit Chiayi County in southern Taiwan Sunday afternoon, including a magnitude 4.9 temblor at 2:56 p.m., according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the magnitude 4.9 earthquake was located in Zhongpu Township, 21.3 kilometers east of Chiayi County Hall, at a depth of 5 km, CWA data showed.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Chiayi City and County, and Tainan, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
CWA data showed that the temblor came after a magnitude 4.5 earthquake that shook the county at 2:28 p.m., with its epicenter 19.3 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall and a depth of 5.8 km.
Earlier, at 2:19 p.m., a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the county, with its epicenter 19.7 kilometers east-southeast of Chiayi County Hall and a depth of 5.6 km, according to CWA data.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quakes.
