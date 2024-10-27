Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. approves NT$63.7 billion arms sales to Taiwan

@China Times: Era of manpower shortage has arrived, where there's money but no one to hire

@Liberty Times: Sell Taiwan surface-to-air missiles, radars: U.S.

@Economic Daily News: 15 top-performing stocks with strong fundamentals favored by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 15 institutional investors-favored stocks bullish

Taipei Times: US approves arms sale of up to US$2bn

