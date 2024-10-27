Taiwan headline news
10/27/2024 12:17 PM
Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. approves NT$63.7 billion arms sales to Taiwan
@China Times: Era of manpower shortage has arrived, where there's money but no one to hire
@Liberty Times: Sell Taiwan surface-to-air missiles, radars: U.S.
@Economic Daily News: 15 top-performing stocks with strong fundamentals favored by institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 15 institutional investors-favored stocks bullish
Taipei Times: US approves arms sale of up to US$2bn
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Sports
Tsao Chun-yu wins EVA Air women's half marathon for 6th year running10/27/2024 04:18 PM
- Politics
Foreign minister invites Guatemalan president to visit Taiwan10/27/2024 04:09 PM
- Society
Spate of earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 and above rock Chiayi County10/27/2024 04:02 PM
- Politics
1st group of European parliamentarians visit Taiwan since June election10/27/2024 02:25 PM
- Culture
Indian Festival of Lights celebrated for the first time in Kaohsiung10/27/2024 01:52 PM