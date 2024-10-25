Taiwan headline news
10/25/2024 10:28 AM
Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Gov't to propose carbon emission reduction goal for 2032 in January: President Lai
@China Times: Using waste as solid recovered fuel not green energy
@Liberty Times: 10 indicted, including 8 soldiers for leaking military secrets
@Economic Daily News: Tesla reports excellent results; Taiwan supply chain excited
@Commercial Times: FSC eases over 50 regulations
Taipei Times: EU backs Taiwan on UN resolution
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.67%10/25/2024 01:54 PM
- Sports
Taiwanese company wins auction for Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball10/25/2024 01:38 PM
- Business
Businesses call for more government incentives to save energy10/25/2024 01:18 PM
- Society
Scalpers of Jay Chou concert tickets arrested10/25/2024 12:24 PM
- Society
Extremely heavy rain warnings issued for northeastern Taiwan10/25/2024 11:27 AM