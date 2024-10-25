To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Gov't to propose carbon emission reduction goal for 2032 in January: President Lai

@China Times: Using waste as solid recovered fuel not green energy

@Liberty Times: 10 indicted, including 8 soldiers for leaking military secrets

@Economic Daily News: Tesla reports excellent results; Taiwan supply chain excited

@Commercial Times: FSC eases over 50 regulations

Taipei Times: EU backs Taiwan on UN resolution

