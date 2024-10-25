Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

10/25/2024 10:28 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Gov't to propose carbon emission reduction goal for 2032 in January: President Lai

@China Times: Using waste as solid recovered fuel not green energy

@Liberty Times: 10 indicted, including 8 soldiers for leaking military secrets

@Economic Daily News: Tesla reports excellent results; Taiwan supply chain excited

@Commercial Times: FSC eases over 50 regulations

Taipei Times: EU backs Taiwan on UN resolution

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.16