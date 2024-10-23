Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan has over 7 months of wartime food stockpiles, if China launches anaconda strategy: Agriculture ministry

@China Times: Prosecutors request detention of ex-Taiyen Green Energy Chairman Chen Chi-yu, 4 others over corruption scandal

@Liberty Times: Taipei district prosecutors request extension of detentions of Ying Hsiao-wei, Sheen Ching-jing in Core Pacific City corruption case

@Economic Daily News: Intel, Samsung allegedly form alliance to challenge TSMC

@Commercial Times: IMF adjusts global economic growth lower for 2025

Taipei Times: PRC carries out Fujian live-fire drills

