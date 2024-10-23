Taiwan headline news
10/23/2024 10:41 AM
Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan has over 7 months of wartime food stockpiles, if China launches anaconda strategy: Agriculture ministry
@China Times: Prosecutors request detention of ex-Taiyen Green Energy Chairman Chen Chi-yu, 4 others over corruption scandal
@Liberty Times: Taipei district prosecutors request extension of detentions of Ying Hsiao-wei, Sheen Ching-jing in Core Pacific City corruption case
@Economic Daily News: Intel, Samsung allegedly form alliance to challenge TSMC
@Commercial Times: IMF adjusts global economic growth lower for 2025
Taipei Times: PRC carries out Fujian live-fire drills
