Taiwan Science Train sets off on 6-day nationwide trip

Taipei, Oct. 21 (CNA) The 2024 Taiwan Science Train departed from Taipei Main Station Monday for a six-day 32-stop round-the-island tour to educate students from 202 elementary schools on the country's latest scientific advances.

According to the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), this year's expanded eight-car train will pass through 17 municipalities during its Oct. 21-26 tour of Taiwan.

The train's exhibitions this year will feature Taiwan's triumphs in artificial intelligence, semiconductors and satellite communications alongside educational materials on earthquake response and prevention.

NSTC head Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文) added that 2024 has been engineered on a larger scale compared to previous years and will bring more than 300 science exhibits to elementary kids.

Additionally, 391 high school students from 18 high schools around the nation will serve as on-board student teachers.

Of the 391 student teachers, 162 are female, which the NSTC said serves as an example of how Taiwan is breaking gender stereotypes about women in science.

This year is the first time since the event started in 2016 that regular members of the general public are also welcomed on board the train to experience all it has to offer, the NSTC added.

According to the council, 360 people from across the country have signed up to visit the train.

Moreover, 2024 also features exhibits in both English and Chinese, the NSTC said.

Students engage in hands-on experiments aboard the science train at Taipei Main Station on Monday. CNA photo Oct. 21, 2024

The departure of the train was promoted by several officials at a Monday media event at Taipei Main Station.

At the launch event, former Vice President and renowned epidemiologist Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said building the base for science education was an important goal of national development.

He said he hopes that the annual train will return to Taipei having accomplished its goal of making kids enamored with science.