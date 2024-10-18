Supreme Court upholds migrant worker's 12-year sentence in infant death case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by an Indonesian migrant worker found guilty of abusing and causing the death of an infant, upholding the sentence of 12 years in prison handed down by a lower court.

The woman, identified by court documents as Fatimah, was found to have abused the 1-year-old boy in February 2023.

The infant was placed in Fatimah's care by the child's mother, who is reportedly a friend of the accused and also comes from Indonesia.

Court documents noted that while in Fatimah's care, the infant was struck repeatedly by hand and with a plastic bat.

There were also indications the child was shaken, according to the court, which together with his other injuries resulted in multiple hemorrhages and bone fractures prior to death.

When the infant fell into a coma on Feb. 7, 2023, documents suggested that Fatimah did not take the child to seek medical attention until that evening after her boyfriend returned home and found something was wrong with the infant.

The boy displayed no vital signs when examined at the hospital.

During an interrogation following the death of the child on Feb. 23, 2023, Fatimah claimed the boy's injuries came from falling in the bathroom and traditional Indonesian acupressure therapy which she applied after the fall.

During the first trial in the case, Taichung District Court found Fatimah guilty.

The district court noted that Fatimah displayed a poor attitude throughout the case and also considered her failure to seek reconciliation or actively suggest payment of compensation to the victim's family in deciding on a sentence of 12 years and six months in prison to be followed by deportation.

After an appeal, the Taiwan High Court branch in Taichung reduced Fatimah's jail time to 12 years after taking into consideration the fact she pleaded guilty during the trial and her lack of a criminal record in Taiwan.

Fatimah appealed a second time following the High Court decision, which was rejected by the Supreme Court on Thursday and cannot be appealed.

She will be deported after serving time.