Cooler temperatures forecast for northern Taiwan from Saturday

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) Cooler temperatures with brief showers are forecast across northern and northeastern parts of Taiwan from Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Tuesday.

Seasonal winds combined with an arriving weather front are expected to bring temperature highs down by 5 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees in the region that day, CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) told CNA.

Intermittent showers are also likely, with a chance of heavy rainfall in parts of greater Taipei as well as coastal areas of Keelung, Lin said.

Although the effects of the weather front will only last for one day, the strengthening seasonal winds will result in cooler weather until Oct. 22 while intermittent showers are expected in some areas.

Meanwhile, temperature highs of 30-33 degrees can be expected nationwide Wednesday, with brief showers forecast in north and northeastern areas including Keelung coastal areas, Lin said.

The rainfall is expected to ease on Thursday, with cloudy to sunny skies forecast across much of the country before Saturday's cooler weather, he added.