10/12/2024 11:38 AM
Taipei, Oct. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Both ruling and opposition parties say collapse of 'reconciliatory luncheon' is regrettable

@China Times: China has no excuse to be provocative: Blinken

@Liberty Times: Blinken warns China against provocative moves on Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks set to lead Taiex rally

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks supported by foreign investors, Q4 earnings expected to be high

@Taipei Times: Blinken warns China not to provoke

Enditem/cs

