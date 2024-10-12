Taiwan headline news
10/12/2024 11:38 AM
Taipei, Oct. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Both ruling and opposition parties say collapse of 'reconciliatory luncheon' is regrettable
@China Times: China has no excuse to be provocative: Blinken
@Liberty Times: Blinken warns China against provocative moves on Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks set to lead Taiex rally
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks supported by foreign investors, Q4 earnings expected to be high
@Taipei Times: Blinken warns China not to provoke
