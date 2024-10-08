Extremely heavy rain alert issued for parts of northern Taiwan
Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung and mountainous areas of Yilan Tuesday morning, warning of possible brief but intense downpours throughout the day.
Areas under the advisory could see rainfall totals exceeding 200 millimeters over a 24-hour period or 100 mm in 3 hours, the CWA said.
Meanwhile, the rest of Yilan County is under a heavy rain advisory, meaning that rainfall totals could exceed 80 mm in 24 hours or 40 mm in 3 hours, the CWA said.
Elsewhere around Taiwan, the CWA forecast scattered rain showers in the east and clear to cloudy conditions in other regions, with a chance of afternoon thundershowers in mountainous areas and the south.
Due to strengthening northeasterly winds, temperatures in northern Taiwan will top out at around 27-28 degrees Celsius Tuesday, while highs of 29-32 degrees are forecast for most other regions with the exception of the Matsu Islands, where a high of 23 degrees is forecast.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to remain around 24-25 degrees across most of Taiwan, and 22 degrees in Matsu, the CWA said.
