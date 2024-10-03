Focus Taiwan App
Work, classes to resume Friday in most of Taiwan

10/03/2024 10:41 PM
CNA photo Oct. 3, 2024
Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) Work and classes will resume across Taiwan and its outlying islands on Friday, except in Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, and some parts of Hualien County and New Taipei, according to the local governments.

In Kaohsiung and Pingtung, the two regions hardest hit by Typhoon Krathon's strong winds and heavy rain, the local governments said Thursday evening that schools and offices will remain closed for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Similar announcements were made for New Taipei's Ruifang District and two areas in Hualien's Xiulin Township, specifically Heping village and the Tienhsiang Recreation Area, which will stay closed on Friday.

In the rest of the country, work and classes will resume on Friday, authorities said, as the Central Weather Administration's latest data showed that Krathon was weakening and its impact was diminishing.

(By Teng Pei-ju)

Enditem/pc

