10 in Nantou indicted for growing cannabis
Taichung, Oct. 3 (CNA) Ten people, including two brothers who made a living by producing tea, have been indicted for growing cannabis in Nantou County, Taichung police said Thursday.
At a press conference, the Taichung police said that the pair of brothers, identified by their common surname Lin (林), as well as eight others, were arrested and their cannabis-growing operation smashed in June.
The police said they received a tip-off that the Lins had allegedly started growing-cannabis at their home in Lugu Township, located in the central Taiwanese county of Nantou, earlier this year.
During a raid of the Lin brothers' residence, 51 cannabis plants as well as tools and equipment for producing the illegal drug were seized, according to the police.
The police said that the Nantou District Prosecutors Office prosecuted the 10 suspects in September for violations of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act and the Organized Crime Prevention Act.
Those convicted could receive a prison sentence of between 10 years and life imprisonment, and a possible fine of up to NT$15 million (US$467,800), they said.
