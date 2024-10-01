Taiwan headline news
10/01/2024 11:27 AM
Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Electricity rates for industrial users raised 12.5%
@China Times: Electricity rates for industrial users to go up 12.5% from Oct. 16; Rates for residential, small business users unchanged
@Liberty Times: Typhoon Krathon to make landfall Wednesday afternoon; disaster-prevention measures taken in southern Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: TSMC stock dives, leading to selling spree on Taiwan market
@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to rebound with 6 positive factors
@Taipei Times: Outer rim of Krathon reaches Taiwan
