To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Electricity rates for industrial users raised 12.5%

@China Times: Electricity rates for industrial users to go up 12.5% from Oct. 16; Rates for residential, small business users unchanged

@Liberty Times: Typhoon Krathon to make landfall Wednesday afternoon; disaster-prevention measures taken in southern Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: TSMC stock dives, leading to selling spree on Taiwan market

@Commercial Times: Taiex expected to rebound with 6 positive factors

@Taipei Times: Outer rim of Krathon reaches Taiwan

Enditem/ls