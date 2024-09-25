To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Prosecutors search agriculture ministry, Ultra Source Limited over eggs imported into Taiwan in 2022, 2023

@China Times: Prosecutors search agriculture ministry, Ultra Source Limited, National Animal Industry Foundation in case related to eggs imported into Taiwan in 2022, 2023

@Liberty Times: Pong Cheng-sheng: Ko asked to put Core Pacific City development plan on agenda for Taipei Urban Planning Commission to assess

@Economic Daily News: August export orders post annual growth for 6th consecutive month

@Commercial Times: China's central bank unveils fresh stimulus measures to bail out sluggish economy

@Taipei Times: Legislators vote against budget debate

