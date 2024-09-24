Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/24/2024 10:19 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan records 183 pedestrian fatalities in first 6 months of 2024

@China Times: President Lai says the fate of ROC (Taiwan) will be decided by its 23 million people

@Liberty Times: Alliance eyes 10-fold growth in drone production value by 2028

@Economic Daily News: Second-home mortgage rates rise to 3%

@Commercial Times: Price of TSMC shares expected to return to NT$1,000 soon

@Taipei Times: MND denies PRC's cyberattacks claim

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59