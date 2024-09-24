Taiwan headline news
09/24/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan records 183 pedestrian fatalities in first 6 months of 2024
@China Times: President Lai says the fate of ROC (Taiwan) will be decided by its 23 million people
@Liberty Times: Alliance eyes 10-fold growth in drone production value by 2028
@Economic Daily News: Second-home mortgage rates rise to 3%
@Commercial Times: Price of TSMC shares expected to return to NT$1,000 soon
@Taipei Times: MND denies PRC's cyberattacks claim
Enditem/ls
