To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan records 183 pedestrian fatalities in first 6 months of 2024

@China Times: President Lai says the fate of ROC (Taiwan) will be decided by its 23 million people

@Liberty Times: Alliance eyes 10-fold growth in drone production value by 2028

@Economic Daily News: Second-home mortgage rates rise to 3%

@Commercial Times: Price of TSMC shares expected to return to NT$1,000 soon

@Taipei Times: MND denies PRC's cyberattacks claim

Enditem/ls