Taipei Dome water leaks to be resolved by Oct. 4: Mayor

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Builder and operator of the Taipei Dome Farglory Group will address water leaks at the stadium and prioritize repairing those in areas to be used for the National Day party on Oct. 5, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said Monday.

The mayor added that all major improvements will be completed by Oct. 4.

Water leaks have occurred since late last year during several sporting events, including the baseball games honoring retiring CTBC Brothers veteran Chou Szu-chi (周思齊) on Sept. 21 and 22.

It was reported that water leaked from the roof of the Taipei Dome onto the seating area during heavy rain on those two days, despite it being an inside venue.

About 200 fans were hit by water and had to switch seats, according to Farglory Dome Co.

The repeated leaking has raised concerns that something similar could occur during the upcoming National Day gala on Oct. 5.

In response, Chiang said the city government has asked Farglory to promptly address the issue, propose improvement measures and deadlines, and submit a weekly improvement progress report.

Farglory's response will have an impact on its operational performance evaluation outcome.

Wang Hung-shiang (王泓翔), head of the Taipei Department of Sports, previously said that per the Taipei Dome construction and operation contract, the city government has to undertake an annual operational performance evaluation from when the dome opened on Feb. 2, 2024.

Chiang said he has asked the Taipei Professional Civil Engineers Association to make improvement suggestions when asked if a third party would be involved in coming up with a solution.