Taiwan headline news
09/22/2024 12:19 PM
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Health minister revealed President Lai scolded environment minister 'on the phone' for failing to allocate resources for hospital to execute 'zero emission'
@China Times: U.S. to offer Taiwan US$567 million in no-interest military aid loan
@Liberty Times: U.S. to offer Taiwan US$567 million in interest-free loan for military aid
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead market surge
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish on back of domestic, foreign institutional buying
@Taipei Times: Coast guard seeks 6,000 volunteers
Enditem/cs
