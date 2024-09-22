Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/22/2024 12:19 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health minister revealed President Lai scolded environment minister 'on the phone' for failing to allocate resources for hospital to execute 'zero emission'

@China Times: U.S. to offer Taiwan US$567 million in no-interest military aid loan

@Liberty Times: U.S. to offer Taiwan US$567 million in interest-free loan for military aid

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead market surge

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish on back of domestic, foreign institutional buying

@Taipei Times: Coast guard seeks 6,000 volunteers

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.10