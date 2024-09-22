To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health minister revealed President Lai scolded environment minister 'on the phone' for failing to allocate resources for hospital to execute 'zero emission'

@China Times: U.S. to offer Taiwan US$567 million in no-interest military aid loan

@Liberty Times: U.S. to offer Taiwan US$567 million in interest-free loan for military aid

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead market surge

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks bullish on back of domestic, foreign institutional buying

@Taipei Times: Coast guard seeks 6,000 volunteers

