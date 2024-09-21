Taiwan headline news
09/21/2024 11:11 AM
Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Death penalty ruled constitutional, with certain conditions
@China Times: Constitutional Court sets seven restrictions for death penalty
@Liberty Times: Nine allies call for Taiwan's U.N. participation
@Economic Daily News: 14 robust stocks expected to lead Taiex uptrend
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks to get boost from end-of-quarter window dressing
@Taipei Times: Death penalty allowed, but sparingly
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/21/2024 11:11 AM
- Society
High levels of pesticide found in Taitung food poisoning samples09/21/2024 12:39 AM
- Society
Civil groups unsatisfied with Constitutional Court ruling on death penalty09/21/2024 12:31 AM
- Politics
37 death row prisoners in Taiwan may petition for extraordinary appeals09/20/2024 11:48 PM
- Society
DPP's New Taipei City councilor detained over alleged corruption case09/20/2024 10:55 PM