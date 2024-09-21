Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/21/2024 11:11 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Death penalty ruled constitutional, with certain conditions

@China Times: Constitutional Court sets seven restrictions for death penalty

@Liberty Times: Nine allies call for Taiwan's U.N. participation

@Economic Daily News: 14 robust stocks expected to lead Taiex uptrend

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks to get boost from end-of-quarter window dressing

@Taipei Times: Death penalty allowed, but sparingly

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.62